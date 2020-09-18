2 S. Korean pitchers in MLB expected to start on same day for 3rd time

If Ryu has been very good at times, Kim has been virtually unhittable. Kim, who began the season as the closer, is 2-0 with a 0.63 ERA. But in five starts, Kim has a 0.33 ERA across 27 2/3 innings, with only one earned run surrendered. He hasn't given up an earned run in 24 straight innings and has yet to allow more than three hits in any of his five starts.