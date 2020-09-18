Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Sept. 12 -- N. Korea says leader Kim visits flood-hit area for second time to check recovery efforts
16 -- N. Korea says leader Kim vows continued cooperation with China in letter to Xi
-- S. Korea's JCS chief nominee says N.K. could fire SLBM around next month's party anniversary
-- N. Korea's SLBM test barge gone in possible sign of impending test: 38 North
17 -- U.S. general says N. Korea has 'small number' of nuclear weapons
-- Trump says considered sending Chicago Bulls player Rodman to N. Korea
(END)
