Key developments on North Korea this week

September 18, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Sept. 12 -- N. Korea says leader Kim visits flood-hit area for second time to check recovery efforts

16 -- N. Korea says leader Kim vows continued cooperation with China in letter to Xi

-- S. Korea's JCS chief nominee says N.K. could fire SLBM around next month's party anniversary

-- N. Korea's SLBM test barge gone in possible sign of impending test: 38 North

17 -- U.S. general says N. Korea has 'small number' of nuclear weapons

-- Trump says considered sending Chicago Bulls player Rodman to N. Korea
