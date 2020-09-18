HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16000 DN100

KiaMtr 47,800 DN 700

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,400 DN 100

ShinhanGroup 28,350 DN 200

HITEJINRO 36,850 DN 300

Yuhan 66,600 UP 200

CJ LOGISTICS 182,000 UP 2,500

DOOSAN 48,800 UP 100

DaelimInd 83,500 UP 2,300

SGBC 28,300 DN 400

Shinsegae 215,500 DN 3,000

Hyosung 74,400 DN 600

LOTTE 30,250 UP 50

Nongshim 333,500 DN 3,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 91,200 UP 4,500

BoryungPharm 16,650 DN 50

L&L 11,400 DN 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 52,300 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI STEEL 25,100 DN 150

LotteFood 304,000 DN 3,500

NEXENTIRE 5,600 DN 50

CHONGKUNDANG 182,000 DN 500

KCC 155,500 DN 2,500

SKBP 171,500 UP 1,000

SBC 10,100 UP 50

Hyundai M&F INS 22,850 UP 150

Daesang 26,900 UP 150

SKNetworks 5,040 UP 40

ORION Holdings 13,000 0

DongkukStlMill 6,210 UP 10

CJ 85,800 UP 900

DB HiTek 37,050 UP 300

LGInt 16,700 UP 200

Donga Socio Holdings 114,500 UP 3,000

SK hynix 83,700 UP 1,500

Youngpoong 479,000 DN 8,500

HyundaiEng&Const 32,100 DN 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,250 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 186,500 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,700 DN 650

(MORE)