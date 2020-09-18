KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16000 DN100
KiaMtr 47,800 DN 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,400 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 28,350 DN 200
HITEJINRO 36,850 DN 300
Yuhan 66,600 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 182,000 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 48,800 UP 100
DaelimInd 83,500 UP 2,300
SGBC 28,300 DN 400
Shinsegae 215,500 DN 3,000
Hyosung 74,400 DN 600
LOTTE 30,250 UP 50
Nongshim 333,500 DN 3,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 91,200 UP 4,500
BoryungPharm 16,650 DN 50
L&L 11,400 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,300 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,100 DN 150
LotteFood 304,000 DN 3,500
NEXENTIRE 5,600 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 182,000 DN 500
KCC 155,500 DN 2,500
SKBP 171,500 UP 1,000
SBC 10,100 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 22,850 UP 150
Daesang 26,900 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,040 UP 40
ORION Holdings 13,000 0
DongkukStlMill 6,210 UP 10
CJ 85,800 UP 900
DB HiTek 37,050 UP 300
LGInt 16,700 UP 200
Donga Socio Holdings 114,500 UP 3,000
SK hynix 83,700 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 479,000 DN 8,500
HyundaiEng&Const 32,100 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,250 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 186,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,700 DN 650
