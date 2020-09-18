KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 24,750 DN 300
Hanwha 26,750 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 13,400 UP 400
JWPHARMA 40,800 UP 2,850
AmoreG 50,500 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 181,000 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 31,500 DN 1,350
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,750 UP 450
TaekwangInd 688,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,970 UP 270
KAL 18,800 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 9,300 UP 240
LG Corp. 78,900 DN 1,900
IlyangPharm 87,400 UP 16,600
GCH Corp 25,500 DN 400
LotteChilsung 93,300 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,660 DN 110
POSCO 192,000 UP 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 62,300 0
SAMSUNG SDS 181,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,950 UP 650
KUMHOTIRE 4,030 DN 150
DB INSURANCE 45,700 DN 50
SamsungElec 59,300 DN 200
NHIS 9,320 0
SK Discovery 71,700 DN 1,300
LS 59,200 UP 900
GC Corp 253,500 UP 500
GS E&C 25,100 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,850 DN 50
Binggrae 57,100 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 453,000 UP 7,500
KPIC 160,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,200 UP 80
SKC 88,700 UP 2,700
GS Retail 33,000 DN 250
OCI 62,800 UP 900
LS ELECTRIC 59,500 UP 700
KorZinc 392,000 DN 2,500
SamsungElecMech 141,500 UP 3,000
(MORE)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
Samsung Electro-Mechanics develops world's smallest power inductor
-
1
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
2
Ex-Trump chief of staff says there'll be 'deal of some sort' with N. Korea if Trump wins reelection
-
3
Untraceable virus cases hit fresh record high of 26.4 pct in S. Korea
-
4
SUV driver drunk and speeding at time of crash into U.S. military vehicle: police
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 16th day; no letup in local infections weighs on virus fight