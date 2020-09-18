KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 589,000 UP 11,000
F&F 87,100 DN 400
Hanssem 100,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,550 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 3,275 DN 5
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
Hanmi Science 58,900 UP 200
HtlShilla 75,900 DN 600
KSOE 85,400 DN 600
SamsungHvyInd 5,440 UP 20
SYC 60,800 DN 800
HyundaiMipoDock 30,300 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 41,900 UP 200
S-Oil 54,600 DN 400
LG Innotek 161,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 209,500 UP 5,000
HMM 7,260 DN 40
HYUNDAI WIA 42,700 DN 650
KumhoPetrochem 102,000 UP 3,900
Mobis 240,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,000 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 DN 50
S-1 88,000 UP 700
Hanchem 150,000 UP 2,000
DWS 23,500 DN 150
UNID 47,450 UP 100
KEPCO 20,500 UP 50
SamsungSecu 31,200 DN 200
SKTelecom 244,000 0
S&T MOTIV 53,200 UP 200
HyundaiElev 41,200 DN 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,700 DN 150
Hanon Systems 12,650 DN 800
SK 210,500 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 3,955 DN 10
GKL 12,700 0
Handsome 30,650 UP 650
Asiana Airlines 3,945 UP 40
COWAY 79,400 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,000 DN 100
