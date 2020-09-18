KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,000 DN 120
NamhaeChem 8,370 UP 10
DONGSUH 28,650 UP 1,150
BGF 4,125 DN 25
SamsungEng 11,150 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 UP 500
PanOcean 3,480 DN 15
SAMSUNG CARD 28,900 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 20,900 UP 700
KT 23,400 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152500 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 15,450 DN 100
LG Uplus 11,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,900 DN 300
KT&G 83,100 DN 800
DHICO 15,000 DN 450
LG Display 16,150 UP 50
Kangwonland 21,300 DN 350
NAVER 298,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 373,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 821,000 UP 16,000
DSME 24,050 DN 350
DSINFRA 8,080 UP 200
DWEC 2,925 UP 10
Donga ST 94,200 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,850 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 387,000 0
DongwonF&B 178,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 28,000 UP 250
LGH&H 1,516,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 666,000 UP 21,000
KEPCO E&C 17,100 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,900 UP 1,600
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,400 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,000 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 89,900 DN 700
Celltrion 291,500 0
Huchems 21,400 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 115,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,800 DN 200
(MORE)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
Samsung Electro-Mechanics develops world's smallest power inductor
-
1
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
2
Ex-Trump chief of staff says there'll be 'deal of some sort' with N. Korea if Trump wins reelection
-
3
Untraceable virus cases hit fresh record high of 26.4 pct in S. Korea
-
4
SUV driver drunk and speeding at time of crash into U.S. military vehicle: police
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 16th day; no letup in local infections weighs on virus fight