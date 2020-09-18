KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 78,100 DN 1,400
LOTTE Himart 30,000 DN 750
GS 32,800 DN 200
CJ CGV 22,700 UP 100
LIG Nex1 34,500 UP 250
Fila Holdings 37,000 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 147,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,150 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 1,565 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 168,500 UP 1,500
LF 13,500 UP 50
FOOSUNG 10,500 DN 100
SK Innovation 153,000 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 25,200 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 37,750 DN 200
Hansae 17,150 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 59,500 UP 1,100
Youngone Corp 29,400 DN 700
KOLON IND 39,950 UP 450
HanmiPharm 288,500 0
BNK Financial Group 5,140 0
emart 146,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 46,500 DN 200
HANJINKAL 80,100 UP 3,100
DoubleUGames 79,500 UP 2,200
CUCKOO 97,200 UP 1,200
COSMAX 104,000 UP 1,000
MANDO 35,900 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 758,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 53,000 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 27,250 DN 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,100 0
Netmarble 186,000 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S223000 DN5000
ORION 150,000 UP 3,000
BGF Retail 120,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 337,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 23,150 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 8,410 DN 30
