S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 18, 2020
All News 16:30 September 18, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.700 0.705 -0.5
3-year TB 0.907 0.914 -0.7
10-year TB 1.503 1.508 -0.5
2-year MSB 0.834 0.835 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.232 2.236 -0.4
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
Samsung Electro-Mechanics develops world's smallest power inductor
Most Saved
-
1
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
2
Ex-Trump chief of staff says there'll be 'deal of some sort' with N. Korea if Trump wins reelection
-
3
Untraceable virus cases hit fresh record high of 26.4 pct in S. Korea
-
4
Seoul city to file 4.6 bln-won compensation suit against pastor blamed for virus resurgence
-
5
SUV driver drunk and speeding at time of crash into U.S. military vehicle: police