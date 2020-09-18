Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Airbus to shift helicopter production line to S. Korea by next year: ministry

All News 17:06 September 18, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Airbus SE, Europe's giant aircraft maker, will shift one of its helicopter production lines to South Korea by next year, Seoul's transport ministry said Friday.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it signed a pact with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to support relocation of Airbus' helicopter assembly line.

According to the ministry, Airbus will transfer its EC155B1 helicopter production line in Marseille, France, to Sacheon, some 430 kilometers south of Seoul, by next year under an agreement with Korea Aerospace Industries Co., South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer.

The ministry said the partnership with the European aviation watchdog includes support of helicopter production and test flights.

The two sides also agreed to join forces for the urban air mobility sector, including drones, and seek ways to support air transport businesses amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This photo, provided by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Sept. 18, 2020, shows Kim Sang-do (L), who heads aviation policy at the ministry, and Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, holding an agreement that supports relocation of Airbus SE's helicopter assembly line to South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

