Moon appoints defense minister, state tax service chief
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in bestowed certificates of appointment Friday on South Korea's new defense minister and state tax service chief.
In talking with Defense Minister Suh Wook right after the ceremony held at Cheong Wa Dae, Moon pointed out that defense reform, strengthening military power and the transition of wartime operational control (OPCON), based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, are key undertakings related to the military, according to Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesperson Lim Se-eun.
Suh pledged the military's support for "peace for the sake of the people," she added.
Citing a growing income gap and "polarization" in the midst of an economic crisis, Moon instructed Kim Dae-ji, head the National Tax Service, to strive for fair taxation and related support for the vulnerable, Lim said.
Earlier in the day, the president gave Lee Heung-ku, a new Supreme Court justice, a letter of appointment.
