(LEAD) Ruling party expels son of former President Kim over ethical issues
(ATTN: UPDATES with minor edits)
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Friday expelled the third son of the late former President Kim Dae-jung, over allegations of underreporting wealth and ownership of multiple homes.
The party's ethics inspection body launched probes this week into allegations of wrongdoing raised against some party lawmakers, including Rep. Kim Hong-gul.
"The party decided to deprive Rep. Kim of party membership as he appeared to not sincerely cooperate with the body in the probe," Rep. Choi In-ho, a party spokesman, said in a briefing at the National Assembly.
The decision took effect immediately and Kim will remain an independent member of the National Assembly.
He has been criticized for failing to fully disclose his wealth during his mandatory property filing with the election watchdog in the run-up to the parliamentary elections in April. Kim omitted his ownership of a purchase right to an apartment when he reported to the National Election Commission that he owned three homes.
His father, Kim Dae-jung, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 for the first-ever inter-Korean summit between him and then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
Samsung Electro-Mechanics develops world's smallest power inductor
-
1
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Ex-Trump chief of staff says there'll be 'deal of some sort' with N. Korea if Trump wins reelection
-
2
Seoul city to file 4.6 bln-won compensation suit against pastor blamed for virus resurgence
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 16th day; no letup in local infections weighs on virus fight
-
4
Untraceable virus cases hit fresh record high of 26.4 pct in S. Korea
-
5
Trump says considered sending Chicago Bulls player Rodman to N. Korea