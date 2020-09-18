Ex-major leaguer White out for KBO season with broken hand
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean stint for former major leaguer Tyler White has ended prematurely due to a hand injury.
The SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Friday that White has been ruled out for eight weeks with a broken bone in his left hand. With the regular season set to end on Nov. 2 and the Wyverns out of playoff contention, White is done for the year after just nine games with the Wyverns.
White was hit in the left hand by a pitch from NC Dinos' starter Drew Rucinski in Thursday's game.
White signed with the Wyverns in July. He made his KBO debut in late August, after serving his mandatory, 14-day quarantine upon arriving in South Korea.
White broke a bone in his right hand after getting nailed by a pitch in just his second KBO game on Aug. 25. He returned on Sept. 10 and then got hurt again in his seventh game back.
White batted .136/.367/.318 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
