SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- DP expels Rep. Kim Hong-gul over dubious amassing of properties (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea on alert for virus spread over Chuseok holiday, as 'distancing fatigue' weighs on people (Kookmin Daily)
-- Rep. Kim Hong-gul expelled from ruling party for under-declaring properties (Donga llbo)
-- Upcoming Chuseok holiday puts nation on alert over virus spread (Segye Times)
-- Son of late ex-President Kim Dae-jung kicked out of party founded by his father (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rep. Kim Hong-gul expelled from ruling DP (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- DP expels Rep. Kim Hong-gul over dubious property investment (Hankyoreh)
-- DP dumps late ex-President Kim Dae-jung's son (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party expels Rep. Kim Hong-gul (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Increasing paid fake reviews feared to erode e-commerce market (Korea Economic Daily)
