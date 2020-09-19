Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

September 19, 2020

SEOUL, Sep. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/17 Rain 0

Incheon 24/19 Rain 0

Suwon 26/16 Rain 10

Cheongju 26/16 Rain 60

Daejeon 26/15 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 25/12 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/17 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 26/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 25/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 27/14 Sunny 0

Busan 26/17 Sunny 0

