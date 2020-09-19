S. Korea reports 110 new virus cases as rise in local infections persists
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed in the 100s for the 17th consecutive day on Saturday, with local infections unabated in the greater Seoul area.
The country added 110 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 22,893, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The new cases mark a decline from 126 reported Friday but are higher than Tuesday's 106.
Of the new cases, 106 were locally transmitted and the rest came from overseas.
The death toll rose by one to 378.
Authorities are still struggling to bring the outbreak under control amid little signs of a significant slowdown in sight, as sporadic cluster infections tied to offices, churches, a nursing home and an auto factory continue to occur in the metropolitan areas.
The country's outbreak trend has been on a downward trajectory due to tougher social distancing rules that had been enforced until last week to contain the resurgence sparked by church gatherings and political rallies in mid-August.
From earlier this week, the government relaxed the tougher virus curbs for the next two weeks, allowing smaller businesses to run till late hours and restaurants and cafes to operate as usual in the face of growing concerns that the tougher measures will further hurt the economy already blighted by the pandemic.
The biggest task for the health authorities now is to prevent a potential rebound in new virus cases around the upcoming Chuseok fall harvest holiday that falls later this month, a tradition that entails mass movements of people and family gatherings.
The government has urged citizens to refrain from group gatherings and advised against traveling during the holiday. A poll showed Thursday that only 16 percent of the respondents said they will travel to their hometowns for this year's Chuseok.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
Samsung Electro-Mechanics develops world's smallest power inductor
-
1
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Seoul city to file 4.6 bln-won compensation suit against pastor blamed for virus resurgence
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city to file 4.6 bln-won compensation suit against pastor blamed for virus resurgence
-
3
Pandemic exacerbates abuse for Incheon boys in devastating fire
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 16th day; untraceable infections at worrisome level
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 16th day; no letup in local infections weighs on virus fight