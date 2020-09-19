Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Russia to resume flights to and from S. Korea this month

All News 10:29 September 19, 2020

MOSCOW, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Russia plans to allow the resumption of flights to and from South Korea late this month, Russia's state coronavirus crisis center said.

Russia banned the entry of foreign nationals and international flights in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and has been lifting the ban gradually since August.

The government body announced Friday that flights between Moscow and Incheon, west of Seoul, will restart on Sept. 27 on a weekly basis.

Operations to and from Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will resume starting Sept. 21, it said.

Moscow offered the flight resumption to Seoul in July, according to Russian news reports. South Korea reportedly replied recently, suggesting that the reopening take place in late September.

Moscow has reported about 1.09 million coronavirus cases, while about 22,890 cases have been confirmed in South Korea.

This file photo taken on June 10, 2020, shows the arrival lobby of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, almost deserted amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)


