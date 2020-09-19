Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Motor plant worker tests positive for coronavirus

All News 13:01 September 19, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- A worker at a Hyundai Motor Co. plant in the southern city of Ulsan tested positive for the new coronavirus, local sources said Saturday.

The man in his mid-30s was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in the morning and is now in good health, the municipality said.

Sources said later he is a Hyundai Motor Co. employee and works at the facility management department, not at assembly lines. Authorities are tracing his contacts.

He is the second case at Hyundai Motor's factories in Ulsan. The first case occurred on Feb. 28, forcing the nation's top carmaker to shut down one of the plants.

A computer-generated image on the coronavirus crisis provided by Yonhap News TV (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!