Hyundai Motor plant worker tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- A worker at a Hyundai Motor Co. plant in the southern city of Ulsan tested positive for the new coronavirus, local sources said Saturday.
The man in his mid-30s was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in the morning and is now in good health, the municipality said.
Sources said later he is a Hyundai Motor Co. employee and works at the facility management department, not at assembly lines. Authorities are tracing his contacts.
He is the second case at Hyundai Motor's factories in Ulsan. The first case occurred on Feb. 28, forcing the nation's top carmaker to shut down one of the plants.
(END)
