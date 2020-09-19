Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2 killed in fire at waste recycling facility

All News 14:51 September 19, 2020

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Two foreign workers were killed as a fire gutted a waste recycling facility located south of Seoul, authorities said Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 4 a.m. inside a plastic waste recycling plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeongggi Province. The blaze appears to have been started by the explosion of a transverse kiln, firefighters said.

The fire killed two foreign workers, whose identities were withheld, and burned down two buildings.

About 100 tons of plastic waste were apparently stored in the facility.

Authorities are working to find out the exact cause of the accident.

This photo, provided by a vernacular daily based in Gyeonggi Province, shows firefighters putting out a fire at a plastic waste recycling company in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on Sept. 19, 2020. Two foreign workers were killed in the blaze. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

