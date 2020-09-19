2 killed in fire at waste recycling facility
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Two foreign workers were killed as a fire gutted a waste recycling facility located south of Seoul, authorities said Saturday.
The incident occurred at around 4 a.m. inside a plastic waste recycling plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeongggi Province. The blaze appears to have been started by the explosion of a transverse kiln, firefighters said.
The fire killed two foreign workers, whose identities were withheld, and burned down two buildings.
About 100 tons of plastic waste were apparently stored in the facility.
Authorities are working to find out the exact cause of the accident.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
Samsung Electro-Mechanics develops world's smallest power inductor
-
1
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Seoul city to file 4.6 bln-won compensation suit against pastor blamed for virus resurgence
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city to file 4.6 bln-won compensation suit against pastor blamed for virus resurgence
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 16th day; untraceable infections at worrisome level
-
4
Pandemic exacerbates abuse for Incheon boys in devastating fire
-
5
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony