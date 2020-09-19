Defense chief: inter-Korean agreement eases military tensions
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new defense chief said Saturday inter-Korean military tensions have eased due to the implementation of the Sept. 19 agreement signed with Pyongyang two years ago.
"The inter-Korean agreement has contributed to eased military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and trust buildup between the two Koreas," Defense Minister Suh Wook said during his visit to the Arrowhead Hill, a key battlefield during the 1950-53 Korean War.
The agreement also allowed the excavation of remains in the Demilitarized Zone, which was not possible for more than 66 years after the Korean War, he said.
The defense minister hoped the two Koreas will jointly excavate war remains in Arrowhead Hill as soon as possible.
He asked military officials to maintain a staunch readiness posture, while trying to implement the military agreement in line with the government's efforts for a lasting peace on the peninsula.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
1
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
Seoul city to file 4.6 bln-won compensation suit against pastor blamed for virus resurgence
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to file 4.6 bln-won compensation suit against pastor blamed for virus resurgence
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 110 new virus cases as rise in local infections persists
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't to ease restrictions on in-person church services