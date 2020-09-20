Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 20, 2020
SEOUL, Sep. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/15 Sunny 0
Incheon 23/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 24/14 Sunny 0
Cheongju 25/14 Sunny 0
Daejeon 25/14 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 24/11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 24/16 Sunny 0
Jeonju 25/14 Sunny 0
Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 0
Jeju 25/19 Sunny 0
Daegu 25/15 Sunny 0
Busan 26/17 Sunny 0
(END)
