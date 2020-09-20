Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 20, 2020

SEOUL, Sep. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/15 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 24/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 25/14 Sunny 0

Daejeon 25/14 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 24/11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 24/16 Sunny 0

Jeonju 25/14 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 0

Jeju 25/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 25/15 Sunny 0

Busan 26/17 Sunny 0

(END)

