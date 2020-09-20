N.K. stresses self-reliance undeterred by triple whammy of challenges
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Sunday for efforts to realize self-reliance in the economy and national defense undeterred by multiple challenges from its ongoing antivirus campaign, devastation caused by recent typhoons and the fallout from global sanctions.
"Without economic independence, it is impossible to realize autonomous politics or the huge task of building a wealthy country with a strong military," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in a commentary.
"Behind our republic's success in steadily increasing its power despite persistent military blackmails and high-intensity pressure lie a strong foundation of an independent economy of the people that we have paved by tightening our belts," the paper added.
Admitting that there are still many economic and technical hurdles to get over, the paper said that nothing can get in the way of the country's path toward self-reliance.
The paper also stressed the importance of self-reliance in national defense, saying that no sovereignty and justice can be guaranteed without securing power strong enough to ward off imperialists who will not abandon their nature of aggression and plunder.
North Korea has called for self-reliance since leader Kim Jong-un said in his New Year's message that he expects no easing in sanctions from the United States and called for a "frontal breakthrough" to tackle challenges.
Hit hard by recent typhoons and flooding, Kim rejected any offer of outside help last month, saying that accepting foreign aid could heighten the risk of coronavirus infections.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
5
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
3
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
4
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
5
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 110 new virus cases as rise in local infections persists
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to file 4.6 bln-won compensation suit against pastor blamed for virus resurgence
-
4
S. Korea reports 110 new virus cases as rise in local infections persists
-
5
(LEAD) Pyongyang summit deal should be fulfilled, Moon says in anniversary message