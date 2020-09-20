Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun serves up 2 homers in worst start of season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hurt by a pair of home runs, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals has thrown the worst start of his otherwise impressive rookie season.
The South Korean left-hander was charged with a career-high four runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with two of the five hits against him leaving the yard at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Saturday (local time). Kim avoided his first loss of the season thanks to the Cardinals' late rally in a 5-4 victory. Kim threw a career-high 103 pitches.
The four earned runs doubled the total Kim had allowed all season prior to this start, a span of 28 2/3 innings covering five starts and one relief appearance. Kim's ERA soared from 0.63 to 1.59.
Kim was lifted with the Cardinals down 3-0 with one out in the sixth inning and runners on the corners. Reliever Jake Woodford gave up a sacrifice fly to let in one inherited runner to score.
Kim appeared to be on his way to his first loss of the season, but the Cardinals got Kim off the hook with a five-run rally in the seventh to take a 5-4 lead. They had been no-hit by the Pirates' starter Mitch Keller through six, but their bats came alive against the bullpen in the seventh.
Kim came into the game not having surrendered an earned run in his past 24 straight innings and carried a 0.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings as a starter. But the scoreless streak ended with one out in the bottom of the first, with Ke'Bryan Hayes' solo home run.
It was only the second home run off Kim all season, and the first since Aug. 17 against the Chicago Cubs.
Kim limited further damage with a groundout and another strikeout to end the opening inning.
Kim retired the side in order in the second, but the Pirates touched him for another long ball in the third inning, with No. 9 hitter Jose Osuna jumping on a hanging curveball for a solo blast that doubled the Pirates' lead to 2-0.
Kim erased a leadoff single by Erik Gonzalez in the fourth with a double play ball. He survived an error by shortstop Paul DeJong and a walk to keep the Pirates off the board in the fifth.
But Kim ran out of steam in the sixth. Hayes opened that frame with a double, and Gonzalez's infield single put runners at the corners.
Colin Moran's single to center gave the Pirates a 3-0 lead.
Kim struck out Josh Bell for the first out of the inning, and it was also Kim's final out of the game.
On offense, the Cardinals gave Kim literally no help, as they didn't manage a hit off Keller through six innings.
The Cardinals took full advantage of a shaky bullpen in the seventh, loading the bases with two walks and a hit by pitch to set up a two-run double by Tyler O'Neill. Dylan Carlson's sac fly and Kolten Wong's single scored two more runs. Then Tommy Edman delivered the go-ahead single for a 5-4 St. Louis lead.
Two relievers after Woodford, Ryal Helsley and Genesis Cabrera, made the lead stand with three shutout innings combined.
The Cardinals improved to 25-24, good for second place in the National League Central and in strong position to make the postseason.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
