S. Korea's seaport cargo down 18 pct on coronavirus
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Cargo processed at South Korean seaports fell 18.2 percent in August in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, government data showed Sunday.
Cargo handled at the country's ports came to 117.34 million tons last month, down from 143.43 million tons a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
Handling of export-import cargo shrank 19.7 percent on-year to 100.8 million tons last month, leading the overall decline.
Hit by the coronavirus pandemic, container cargo dropped 3.9 percent on-year to 2.32 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in August.
A total of 130,000 TEUs of export-import freight was processed, down 4.3 percent from a year earlier, and transshipment cargo, or cargo processed here en route to final destinations, also decreased 3.2 percent from a year ago to 1 million TEUs.
Busan on the southeastern tip of South Korea was the country's busiest maritime gateway last month, with its container cargo handling totaling 1.73 million TEUs, followed by Incheon, west of Seoul, with 274,000 TEUs.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
3
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
5
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
3
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
4
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
5
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 110 new virus cases as rise in local infections persists
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases at more than 1-month low, nationwide virus curbs tipped to be extended
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul city to file 4.6 bln-won compensation suit against pastor blamed for virus resurgence
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of coronavirus reinfection