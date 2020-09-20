With little run support, Ryu Hyun-jin unable to stop Blue Jays' bleeding

Advanced data shows that starting pitchers often struggle against a lineup when hitters come up for a third time in the same game. Before Saturday, opponents were hitting .333 with an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of .919 against Ryu in their third plate appearances, compared to a .198 batting average and a .559 OPS the first time through the order and a .232 average and a .641 OPS the second time.