Exports rise 3.6 pct in first 20 days of September
All News 08:57 September 21, 2020
SEJONG, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 3.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of September amid the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, customs data showed Monday.
Per-day exports, however, dropped 9.8 percent on-year in the Sept. 1-20 period, the Korea Customs Service said.
