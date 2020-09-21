(LEAD) Exports rise 3.6 pct in first 20 days of September
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEJONG, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 3.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of September, thanks to a sharp gain in exports of semiconductors, customs data showed Monday.
The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$29.6 billion in the Sept. 1-20 period, up $1.02 billion from a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The average daily exports during the 20-day period, however, dropped 9.8 percent.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.
Exports of semiconductors jumped 25.3 percent on-year in the 20-day period, according to the data.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
3
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
4
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
5
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
S. Korea to extend nationwide virus curbs by another week
-
3
Defector caught trying to cross back into N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases at more than 1-month low; nationwide virus curbs extended again
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals