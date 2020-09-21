Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 September 21, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/14 Sunny 0
Incheon 23/15 Sunny 0
Suwon 24/13 Sunny 10
Cheongju 24/14 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 24/12 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 24/09 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 23/13 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 25/13 Sunny 10
Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 0
Jeju 25/19 Sunny 0
Daegu 24/12 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/16 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
Most Saved
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
3
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
4
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
5
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
S. Korea to extend nationwide virus curbs by another week
-
3
Defector caught trying to cross back into N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases at more than 1-month low; nationwide virus curbs extended again
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals