South Korea replaces Army, Air Force chiefs

All News 10:11 September 21, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Ground Forces Command chief Nam Yeong-shin was tapped as the new Army chief of staff to replace Suh Wook, who became the defense minister, the defense ministry said Monday.

Lee Seong-yong, chief directorate of strategic planning of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), was also named to succeed Won In-choul as Air Force chief of staff, according to the ministry. Won was nominated to become the JCS chairman.

