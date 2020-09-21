Hyundai E&C-led consortium wins US$573 mln deal from Philippines
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Monday its consortium has clinched a US$573 million railway project from the Philippines.
Under the deal with the Department of Transportation, the Hyundai E&C consortium will build a 17-kilometer-long viaduct and two stations.
Hyundai E&C said it will take 48 months to complete the project.
Hyundai E&C has a 57.5 percent stake worth $330 million in the project, while the rest is held by the Phillipine engineering company Megawide Construction Corp. and South Korea's Dong-Ah Geological Engineering Co.
The deal is part of a 53-km-long railway project that will connect Malolos to Clark economic zone in the Philippines.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
3
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
4
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
5
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
S. Korea to extend nationwide virus curbs by another week
-
3
Defector caught trying to cross back into N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases at more than 1-month low; nationwide virus curbs extended again
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals