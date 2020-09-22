9 companies to recall over 27,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co, Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Volvo and six other companies will voluntarily recall more than 27,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Tuesday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The six other companies are Kia Motors Corp., GM Korea Co., Ford Sales Service Korea, Bike Korea Co., Moto Rossa Ltd., and Hanbul Motors, which imports Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The nine companies are recalling 27,414 units due to faulty components in 23 models, the statement said.
The problems include a possible power outage while driving Kia Motors' Stinger sports sedan; faulty windshield wipers for Volvo's XC60 SUV; a faulty front seat control lever in Audi-Volkswagen's Passat 1.8 TSI GP sedan; and faulty front seat bolts in GM Korea's Trailblazer SUV, it said.
The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
