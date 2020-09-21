HYUNDAI STEEL 24,850 DN 250

SGBC 27,850 DN 450

LOTTE Fine Chem 50,100 DN 2,200

LOTTE 29,950 DN 300

BoryungPharm 16,600 DN 50

L&L 11,400 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 88,000 DN 3,200

LG Corp. 77,200 DN 1,700

Hyosung 74,500 UP 100

Shinsegae 211,500 DN 4,000

Nongshim 331,000 DN 2,500

HyundaiEng&Const 32,000 DN 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,450 UP 200

Youngpoong 477,500 DN 1,500

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16150 UP150

KiaMtr 48,450 UP 650

DaelimInd 82,400 DN 1,100

Hanwha 26,300 DN 450

SK hynix 84,500 UP 800

SamsungF&MIns 184,000 DN 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,450 DN 1,250

Kogas 25,000 UP 250

DOOSAN 48,700 DN 100

DB HiTek 37,000 DN 50

CJ 83,300 DN 2,500

LGInt 16,350 DN 350

DongkukStlMill 6,120 DN 90

SBC 10,050 DN 50

Hyundai M&F INS 22,700 DN 150

Daesang 27,150 UP 250

SKNetworks 4,980 DN 60

ORION Holdings 12,800 DN 200

LotteFood 303,500 DN 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,300 DN 100

ShinhanGroup 28,150 DN 200

HITEJINRO 36,050 DN 800

Yuhan 72,000 UP 5,400

CJ LOGISTICS 177,000 DN 5,000

KG DONGBU STL 12,100 DN 1,300

Donga Socio Holdings 131,000 UP 16,500

(MORE)