KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,850 DN 250
SGBC 27,850 DN 450
LOTTE Fine Chem 50,100 DN 2,200
LOTTE 29,950 DN 300
BoryungPharm 16,600 DN 50
L&L 11,400 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 88,000 DN 3,200
LG Corp. 77,200 DN 1,700
Hyosung 74,500 UP 100
Shinsegae 211,500 DN 4,000
Nongshim 331,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiEng&Const 32,000 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,450 UP 200
Youngpoong 477,500 DN 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16150 UP150
KiaMtr 48,450 UP 650
DaelimInd 82,400 DN 1,100
Hanwha 26,300 DN 450
SK hynix 84,500 UP 800
SamsungF&MIns 184,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,450 DN 1,250
Kogas 25,000 UP 250
DOOSAN 48,700 DN 100
DB HiTek 37,000 DN 50
CJ 83,300 DN 2,500
LGInt 16,350 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 6,120 DN 90
SBC 10,050 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 22,700 DN 150
Daesang 27,150 UP 250
SKNetworks 4,980 DN 60
ORION Holdings 12,800 DN 200
LotteFood 303,500 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,300 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 28,150 DN 200
HITEJINRO 36,050 DN 800
Yuhan 72,000 UP 5,400
CJ LOGISTICS 177,000 DN 5,000
KG DONGBU STL 12,100 DN 1,300
Donga Socio Holdings 131,000 UP 16,500
