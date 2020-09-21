Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 September 21, 2020

YUNGJIN PHARM 9,020 DN 280
TaekwangInd 679,000 DN 9,000
SsangyongCement 5,880 DN 90
KAL 18,850 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 6,020 UP 420
CHONGKUNDANG 173,500 DN 8,500
KCC 150,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 167,500 DN 4,000
JWPHARMA 38,200 DN 2,600
AmoreG 50,300 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 185,000 UP 4,000
BukwangPharm 30,350 DN 1,150
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,450 DN 1,300
SK Discovery 68,200 DN 3,500
LS 56,000 DN 3,200
GC Corp 253,500 0
GS E&C 25,050 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,350 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 446,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 157,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,870 DN 330
SKC 89,100 UP 400
GS Retail 33,200 UP 200
Binggrae 57,800 UP 700
GCH Corp 25,350 DN 150
LotteChilsung 93,100 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,600 DN 60
POSCO 191,000 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 61,600 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,700 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,010 DN 20
DB INSURANCE 44,900 DN 800
SamsungElec 59,200 DN 100
NHIS 9,200 DN 120
Ottogi 584,000 DN 5,000
F&F 85,900 DN 1,200
IlyangPharm 80,100 DN 7,300
MERITZ SECU 3,220 DN 55
HtlShilla 77,500 UP 1,600
(MORE)

