KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 58,800 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 137,500 DN 4,000
Hanssem 101,000 UP 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
KSOE 84,900 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,400 DN 3,150
OCI 60,000 DN 2,800
LS ELECTRIC 58,500 DN 1,000
KorZinc 388,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,420 DN 20
SYC 60,000 DN 800
HyundaiMipoDock 30,100 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 41,150 DN 750
S-Oil 53,800 DN 800
LG Innotek 157,500 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 212,500 UP 3,000
HMM 7,410 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 42,300 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 100,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 242,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,300 DN 700
HDC HOLDINGS 10,700 DN 450
S-1 86,300 DN 1,700
Hanchem 144,000 DN 6,000
DWS 23,200 DN 300
UNID 47,450 0
KEPCO 20,700 UP 200
SamsungSecu 30,700 DN 500
SKTelecom 240,500 DN 3,500
S&T MOTIV 51,800 DN 1,400
HyundaiElev 40,750 DN 450
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,550 DN 150
Hanon Systems 13,200 UP 550
SK 207,500 DN 3,000
DAEKYO 3,940 DN 15
GKL 12,500 DN 200
Handsome 30,050 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 3,905 DN 40
COWAY 78,900 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,900 DN 100
