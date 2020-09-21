Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 September 21, 2020

IBK 8,000 0
NamhaeChem 8,420 UP 50
DONGSUH 30,000 UP 1,350
BGF 4,140 UP 15
SamsungEng 10,900 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 3,370 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 28,650 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 20,550 DN 350
KT 23,300 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 15,200 DN 250
LG Uplus 11,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,500 DN 400
KT&G 83,200 UP 100
DHICO 14,400 DN 600
LG Display 16,250 UP 100
Kangwonland 21,200 DN 100
NAVER 292,000 DN 6,000
Kakao 364,500 DN 8,500
NCsoft 804,000 DN 17,000
DSME 23,400 DN 650
DSINFRA 8,140 UP 60
DWEC 2,885 DN 40
Donga ST 95,800 UP 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 387,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 176,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 27,750 DN 250
LGH&H 1,497,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 627,000 DN 39,000
KEPCO E&C 16,950 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,100 DN 1,800
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,250 UP 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,250 DN 750
LGELECTRONICS 90,900 UP 1,000
Celltrion 278,500 DN 13,000
Huchems 21,900 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 115,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,200 UP 400
(MORE)

