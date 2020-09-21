KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,000 0
NamhaeChem 8,420 UP 50
DONGSUH 30,000 UP 1,350
BGF 4,140 UP 15
SamsungEng 10,900 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 3,370 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 28,650 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 20,550 DN 350
KT 23,300 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 15,200 DN 250
LG Uplus 11,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,500 DN 400
KT&G 83,200 UP 100
DHICO 14,400 DN 600
LG Display 16,250 UP 100
Kangwonland 21,200 DN 100
NAVER 292,000 DN 6,000
Kakao 364,500 DN 8,500
NCsoft 804,000 DN 17,000
DSME 23,400 DN 650
DSINFRA 8,140 UP 60
DWEC 2,885 DN 40
Donga ST 95,800 UP 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 387,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 176,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 27,750 DN 250
LGH&H 1,497,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 627,000 DN 39,000
KEPCO E&C 16,950 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,100 DN 1,800
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,250 UP 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,250 DN 750
LGELECTRONICS 90,900 UP 1,000
Celltrion 278,500 DN 13,000
Huchems 21,900 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 115,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,200 UP 400
(MORE)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
3
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
4
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
5
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
1
S. Korea to extend nationwide virus curbs by another week
-
2
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
3
Defector caught trying to cross back into N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases at more than 1-month low; nationwide virus curbs extended again
-
5
Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens