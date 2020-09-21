KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 75,700 DN 2,400
LOTTE Himart 29,750 DN 250
GS 32,700 DN 100
CJ CGV 23,050 UP 350
LIG Nex1 34,550 UP 50
Fila Holdings 36,300 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 147,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,150 0
HANWHA LIFE 1,540 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 166,500 DN 2,000
LF 13,300 DN 200
FOOSUNG 10,550 UP 50
SK Innovation 157,500 UP 4,500
POONGSAN 25,600 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 37,650 DN 100
Hansae 17,550 UP 400
LG HAUSYS 58,200 DN 1,300
Youngone Corp 29,000 DN 400
KOLON IND 41,300 UP 1,350
HanmiPharm 295,000 UP 6,500
BNK Financial Group 5,100 DN 40
emart 145,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY352 50 UP850
KOLMAR KOREA 47,450 UP 950
HANJINKAL 76,100 DN 4,000
DoubleUGames 79,800 UP 300
CUCKOO 96,500 DN 700
COSMAX 109,500 UP 5,500
MANDO 37,100 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 740,000 DN 18,000
INNOCEAN 52,700 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 27,950 UP 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,400 DN 700
Netmarble 188,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S222500 DN500
ORION 146,000 DN 4,000
BGF Retail 119,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 316,500 DN 20,500
HDC-OP 22,200 DN 950
WooriFinancialGroup 8,390 DN 20
