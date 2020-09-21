KIH 75,700 DN 2,400

LOTTE Himart 29,750 DN 250

GS 32,700 DN 100

CJ CGV 23,050 UP 350

LIG Nex1 34,550 UP 50

Fila Holdings 36,300 DN 700

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 147,000 DN 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 28,150 0

HANWHA LIFE 1,540 DN 25

AMOREPACIFIC 166,500 DN 2,000

LF 13,300 DN 200

FOOSUNG 10,550 UP 50

SK Innovation 157,500 UP 4,500

POONGSAN 25,600 UP 400

KBFinancialGroup 37,650 DN 100

Hansae 17,550 UP 400

LG HAUSYS 58,200 DN 1,300

Youngone Corp 29,000 DN 400

KOLON IND 41,300 UP 1,350

HanmiPharm 295,000 UP 6,500

BNK Financial Group 5,100 DN 40

emart 145,000 DN 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY352 50 UP850

KOLMAR KOREA 47,450 UP 950

HANJINKAL 76,100 DN 4,000

DoubleUGames 79,800 UP 300

CUCKOO 96,500 DN 700

COSMAX 109,500 UP 5,500

MANDO 37,100 UP 1,200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 740,000 DN 18,000

INNOCEAN 52,700 DN 300

Doosan Bobcat 27,950 UP 700

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,400 DN 700

Netmarble 188,000 UP 2,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S222500 DN500

ORION 146,000 DN 4,000

BGF Retail 119,500 DN 500

SKCHEM 316,500 DN 20,500

HDC-OP 22,200 DN 950

WooriFinancialGroup 8,390 DN 20

(END)