S. Korea to set rules for fiscal soundness
SEJONG, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to unveil rules to ensure fiscal soundness, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday.
The rules, which aim to keep the growth rate of government spending at a level of nominal growth of gross domestic product (GDP), will be announced by the end of this month, Hong told lawmakers.
However, such rules will be exempted in time of a crisis, like the coronavirus pandemic, Hong said.
The move comes amid concerns that this year's four extra budgets could strain fiscal health.
Earlier this month, the government drew up a fourth extra budget worth 7.8 trillion won (US$6.6 billion), aimed at helping small merchants and self-employed people cushion the economic impact of a recent resurgence of the new coronavirus.
It marked the first time in 59 years for the South Korean government to allocate four extra budgets in a single fiscal year.
Four extra budgets are expected to take the nation's debt-to-GDP ratio to 43.9 percent this year, compared with just below 40 percent before the pandemic.
Pounded by the coronavirus outbreak, the nation's economy has plunged into a recession as its gross domestic product shrank 3.3 percent in the second quarter after a 1.3 percent on-quarter retreat three months earlier.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
3
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
1
S. Korea to extend nationwide virus curbs by another week
-
2
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
3
Defector caught trying to cross back into N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases at more than 1-month low; nationwide virus curbs extended again
-
5
Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens