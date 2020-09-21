S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 21, 2020
All News 16:30 September 21, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.699 0.700 -0.1
3-year TB 0.904 0.907 -0.3
10-year TB 1.493 1.503 -1.0
2-year MSB 0.833 0.834 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.232 2.232 0.0
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
