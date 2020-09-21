MMCA to open canine-themed art exhibition for dogs, owners

Featured items include Chung Yeon-doo's "Togo and Balto," a sculpture piece depicting the sled dogs of the famous 1925 "Serum Run" to Nome in the U.S. state of Alaska made using dog food, "Can't Wait," a seven minute-long documentary film by Hur Kyung-ran of various dogs and puppies at veterinary hospitals, and the outdoor installation work "Dog's Dream," consisting of various objects that test the agility of canines.

