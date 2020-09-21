Go to Contents Go to Navigation

MMCA to open canine-themed art exhibition for dogs, owners

All News 17:00 September 21, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) said Monday it will open a special exhibition themed around the culture and companionship of dogs.

The exhibition, titled "A Museum For All, A Museum For Dogs," will be made available on MMCA's YouTube channel starting Friday, according to the museum. It will be held until Oct. 25.

The project brings together a total of 25 canine-themed art works, including installation pieces, sculptures and videos, from 18 artists and teams.

This photo provided by MMCA on Sept 21, 2020, shows an installation art piece featured at a special canine-themed exhibition titled "A Museum For All, A Museum For Dogs" at the museum's gallery in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo provided by MMCA on Sept 21, 2020, shows the poster for its special canine-themed exhibition titled "A Museum For All, A Museum For Dogs" at the museum's gallery in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

MMCA originally planned to allow dog owners to bring along their canine companions. Due to the Level 2 social distancing guideline imposed due to COVID-19, the exhibit will not be open for in-person visits for the time being.

Featured items include Chung Yeon-doo's "Togo and Balto," a sculpture piece depicting the sled dogs of the famous 1925 "Serum Run" to Nome in the U.S. state of Alaska made using dog food, "Can't Wait," a seven minute-long documentary film by Hur Kyung-ran of various dogs and puppies at veterinary hospitals, and the outdoor installation work "Dog's Dream," consisting of various objects that test the agility of canines.

This photo provided by MMCA on Sept 21, 2020, shows "Togo and Balto," a sculpture piece by Chung Yeon-doo, featured at a special canine-themed exhibition titled "A Museum For All, A Museum For Dogs" at the museum's gallery in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

MMCA explained that a number of experts on canines have participated in the project, including animal behavioural experts and architects, to construct outdoor spaces for dogs.

"We hope the exhibit planned with the audience of dogs in mind will serve as an opportunity to conjure new discussions on the role of art galleries," MMCA head Youn Bum-mo said.

This photo provided by MMCA on Sept 21, 2020, shows the venue of a special canine-themed exhibition titled "A Museum For All, A Museum For Dogs" at the museum's gallery in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

