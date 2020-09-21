MMCA to open canine-themed art exhibition for dogs, owners
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) said Monday it will open a special exhibition themed around the culture and companionship of dogs.
The exhibition, titled "A Museum For All, A Museum For Dogs," will be made available on MMCA's YouTube channel starting Friday, according to the museum. It will be held until Oct. 25.
The project brings together a total of 25 canine-themed art works, including installation pieces, sculptures and videos, from 18 artists and teams.
MMCA originally planned to allow dog owners to bring along their canine companions. Due to the Level 2 social distancing guideline imposed due to COVID-19, the exhibit will not be open for in-person visits for the time being.
Featured items include Chung Yeon-doo's "Togo and Balto," a sculpture piece depicting the sled dogs of the famous 1925 "Serum Run" to Nome in the U.S. state of Alaska made using dog food, "Can't Wait," a seven minute-long documentary film by Hur Kyung-ran of various dogs and puppies at veterinary hospitals, and the outdoor installation work "Dog's Dream," consisting of various objects that test the agility of canines.
MMCA explained that a number of experts on canines have participated in the project, including animal behavioural experts and architects, to construct outdoor spaces for dogs.
"We hope the exhibit planned with the audience of dogs in mind will serve as an opportunity to conjure new discussions on the role of art galleries," MMCA head Youn Bum-mo said.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
4
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
5
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
3
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
5
(2nd LD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
2
S. Korea to extend nationwide virus curbs by another week
-
3
Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases at more than 1-month low; nationwide virus curbs extended again
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens