Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at an annual United Nations meeting

Seventy-five years ago, the United Nations was born out of humanity's common resolve to never repeat the devastation of war. Since then, it has promoted peace and safety in conflict zones around the world by establishing international norms such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. It has also pooled the wisdom of all humanity to address global issues including sustainable development and climate action. Indeed, it has been under the communal umbrella of the United Nations that we have achieved peace and progress.