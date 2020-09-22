Korean-language dailies

-- 'Coronavirus can reinfect people like flu' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon pushes ahead with prosecutorial reform with Justice Minister Choo (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon accelerates birth of state agency specialized in white crimes by high-ranking officials (Donga llbo)

-- Moon supports Choo in carrying on prosecutorial reform (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party, gov't, Cheong Wa Dae should put efforts together to create state agency specialized in white crimes by high-ranking officials: Moon (Segye Times)

-- 'I'd take out a loan to give it to Cho Doo-soon to leave Ansan if possible': victim's father (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Death of 'Christmas Tree' on Jeju's Mount Halla (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Park Duk-hyum's explanations jeered by construction industry insiders (Hankyoreh)

-- Reform of powerful institutions beginning of establishing justice: Moon (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Where is politics when businesses barely survive' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Three regulations on business will squash market freedom' (Korea Economic Daily)

