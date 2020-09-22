Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Coronavirus can reinfect people like flu' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon pushes ahead with prosecutorial reform with Justice Minister Choo (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon accelerates birth of state agency specialized in white crimes by high-ranking officials (Donga llbo)
-- Moon supports Choo in carrying on prosecutorial reform (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party, gov't, Cheong Wa Dae should put efforts together to create state agency specialized in white crimes by high-ranking officials: Moon (Segye Times)
-- 'I'd take out a loan to give it to Cho Doo-soon to leave Ansan if possible': victim's father (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Death of 'Christmas Tree' on Jeju's Mount Halla (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Park Duk-hyum's explanations jeered by construction industry insiders (Hankyoreh)
-- Reform of powerful institutions beginning of establishing justice: Moon (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Where is politics when businesses barely survive' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Three regulations on business will squash market freedom' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kids, parents relieved as schools reopen (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea reported first suspected reinfection with COVID-19 (Korea Herald)
-- President urges powerful agencies to speed up reform (Korea Times)
(END)
