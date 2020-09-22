SK hynix's AI solutions firm sets sail
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, said Tuesday its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions unit has been established, as the company aims to utilize human-like algorithms in semiconductor manufacturing.
Gauss Labs Inc. will open its office here later this month after setting up its headquarters in Silicon Valley, the United States, last month. SK hynix is the sole investor of its initial capital of US$55 million, which will be injected through 2022.
Gauss Labs is the first independent entity from SK Group, South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, specializing in AI.
Gauss Labs first targets to improve the semiconductor manufacturing process using AI technologies, with data generated from SK hynix's manufacturing sites.
"Through these technologies, SK hynix plans to make its overall manufacturing operations, including process control, yield prediction, equipment manufacturing, defect inspection and fault prevention, more efficient and more intelligent," the company said.
Kim Young-han, a renowned data scientist who is also a tenured professor of the University of California, San Diego, will be the CEO of Gauss Labs.
SK hynix said Gauss Labs plans to expand its business to global customers, including SK Group affiliates in the energy, bio and manufacturing sectors.
"We plan to hire some 20 AI experts by the end of this year and grow the company to have 200 scientists and engineers by 2025," Kim said. "By working on the right problem at the right moment, I am confident that Gauss Labs will become a world-class industrial AI powerhouse."
