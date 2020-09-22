N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea for joining U.S.-led exercises
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet slammed South Korea on Tuesday over its participation in U.S.-led multinational maritime exercises, calling the maneuvers a "dangerous military provocation."
The Navy took part in the biannual Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC) in Hawaii in August, followed by another three-day joint maritime exercise, Pacific Vanguard, in waters near Guam earlier this month.
"The joint maritime exercises the South Korea Navy took part in this time are invasion practices under the United States' Indo-Pacific strategy," DPRK Today, one of the North's propaganda websites, said.
The website said the U.S. strategy is aimed at militarily "checking, blocking and chocking" the North and other nearby countries to hold control over the Korean Peninsula and the region.
"The latest exercises, in particular, were a dangerous military provocation aimed at us and nearby country that heightened the already tight tension on the Korean Peninsula and the region and raised the risk of military clash and war," it said.


