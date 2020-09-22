New project K-pop act NCT 2020 to drop album next month
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- NCT 2020, a new project K-pop band from SM Entertainment, will drop the first of the group's two-part debut studio album next month, according to the company Tuesday.
The boy band with a massive lineup of 23 members will release "NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 1" on Oct. 12, according to SM.
NCT 2020 is an umbrella team that brings together members from pre-existing teams under SM's "NCT" brand -- NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and an upcoming NCT-branded act that has yet to officially debut.
"Pt. 1" will comprise 12 songs, including the double lead tracks "Make A Wish" and "From Home"
NCT, or Neo Culture Technology, is SM's international idol group project that emphasizes expandability, flexibility and modularity in lineup and music.
Envisioned by SM founder Lee Soo-man, NCT was launched in 2016 with the aim of producing an endless number of international boy bands under the NCT umbrella based in major cities around the world.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
3
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
3
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
4
Iran, N. Korea resumes long-range missile cooperation: report
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight