LG partially shutters headquarters building in Seoul over virus
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- LG Group, South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, on Tuesday said it has partially closed its headquarters building in Seoul over a virus case.
The West Building of LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, western Seoul, has been shuttered partially after an employee of LG Electronics Inc. tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the group said.
The employee came to work until Friday before testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to the company.
LG said the ninth floor of the building will be closed throughout Tuesday, and all office rooms of the building will be disinfected.
Last month, LG partially shuttered the East Building of LG Twin Towers after a child at the group's in-house day care center tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
LG Twin Towers is home to the group's main affiliates, including LG Electronics, LG Chem Ltd. and LG Display Co.
