(LEAD) LG partially shutters headquarters building in Seoul over virus
(ATTN: UPDATES lead, paras 2-4)
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- LG Group, South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, on Tuesday said it has partially closed its headquarters building in Seoul over virus infections.
The West Building of LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, western Seoul, has been shuttered partially after two employees of LG Electronics Inc. tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the group said.
One employee came to work until Friday before testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, while another received a positive virus test result Tuesday, according to the company.
LG said floors six through nine of the building will be closed through Wednesday, and all office rooms of the building will be disinfected.
Last month, LG partially shuttered the East Building of LG Twin Towers after a child at the group's in-house day care center tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
LG Twin Towers is home to the group's main affiliates, including LG Electronics, LG Chem Ltd. and LG Display Co.
