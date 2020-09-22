Seoul stocks extend losses late Tue. morning on Wall Street slump
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Tuesday morning, taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street over the new coronavirus concerns.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 40.06 points, or 1.68 percent, to 2,349.33 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investor sentiment worsened after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a full recovery from the pandemic will take a considerably long time.
In a related move, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the United States may experience "at least one more cycle" of the virus by the end of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 1.84 percent to 27,147.7 points on Monday (New York time). The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.13 percent, and the S&P 500 lost 1.16 percent.
The KOSPI's fall was further accelerated by investors' profit-taking before the Chuseok holiday slated for next week, local analysts said.
In Seoul, most large caps traded lower.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics lost 0.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 1.66 percent.
Internet giant Naver fell 2.74 percent, with its rival Kakao losing 2.61 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics climbed 0.41 percent, while Celltrion sank 4.49 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 2.7 percent, but leading chemical company LG Chem advanced 3.83 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,164.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.15 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
3
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
3
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
4
Iran, N. Korea resumes long-range missile cooperation: report
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight