PM Chung Sye-kyun receives COVID-19 test
All News 13:42 September 22, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun was tested for the coronavirus, his office said Tuesday.
He received the testing, as one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
The office said the prime minister canceled his schedule for the rest of the day.
The aide came in contact with a COVID-19 patient on Sept. 7 and tested positive Monday.
The staff member hasn't met with Chung since Sept. 16, the office said.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
3
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Iran, N. Korea resumes long-range missile cooperation: report