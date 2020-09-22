(LEAD) PM Chung Sye-kyun receives COVID-19 test after close aide tests positive
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun was tested for the new coronavirus Tuesday and entered into self-quarantine after one of his close aides tested positive.
Chung received the testing at a community health center in central Seoul in the morning after one of his close aides, a director general in his office, tested posted for COVID-19 earlier in the day, the office said.
The office noted that Chung has not been technically classified as a close contact of the patient as the two have not met face-to-face since Sept. 16.
But the prime minister received the test as a precaution and put himself under self-quarantine at his official residence in central Seoul, officials said.
Chung's test result is expected to be out Tuesday evening.
Following the test, the prime minister canceled the rest of his schedule for the day, including an inspection of virus prevention measures at a big grocery store in southern Seoul.
His Tuesday dinner gathering planned with leaders of the main opposition People Power Party may also be postponed.
The confirmed patient received the test Monday after learning that a person he met on Sept. 7 tested positive for the virus.
(END)
