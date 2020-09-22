(2nd LD) PM Chung Sye-kyun tests negative for COVID-19 after aide gets infected
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with Chung's negative test)
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun tested negative for the new coronavirus Tuesday after one of his close aides was infected.
Chung received the testing at a community health center in central Seoul in the morning after a director general in the Prime Minister's Secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, the office said.
Chung ended his self-quarantine following the negative test result. The office noted that Chung was not technically classified as a close contact of the patient, as the two had not met face-to-face since Sept. 16. Chung took the test as a precaution.
Following the test, the prime minister canceled the rest of his schedule for the day, including an inspection of virus prevention measures at a big grocery store in southern Seoul.
His Tuesday dinner gathering planned with leaders of the main opposition People Power Party was also canceled.
Chung's younger brother died earlier Tuesday and the prime minister may visit the altar in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul, later in the evening.
The confirmed patient received the test Monday after learning that a person he met on Sept. 7 tested positive for the virus.
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(LEAD) Suga hopes for 'forward-looking' ties with S. Korea in letter to President Moon
-
3
In U.N. speech, Moon says multilateral cooperation is key to overcoming coronavirus
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Hyundai Motor, union agree to freeze wages amid pandemic