Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Snapback of U.S. sanctions on Iran renews concerns over Pyongyang-Tehran ties
WASHINGTON -- The United States is concerned about possible cooperation between North Korea and Iran in weapons trade and development and will do anything it can to prevent it, a U.S. envoy said Monday.
The remarks from Elliott Abrams, U.S. envoy on Iran, came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the resumption of U.S. sanctions on Tehran.
---------------------------
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
WASHINGTON -- South Korean boy band BTS' new single, "Dynamite," again finished second on Billboard's main singles chart, spending its fourth week in the top two spots of the chart, Billboard reported Monday.
"BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on the Hot 100 for a second week after spending its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1," the report said. The Hot 100 chart is refreshed every Tuesday.
---------------------------
U.S. halves anti-dumping tariffs on S. Korean oil pipelines
SEOUL -- The United States has nearly halved its anti-dumping tariffs on oil pipeline products from South Korean steelmakers, industry sources said Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Commerce has decided to levy a tariff of 4.23 percent to 9.24 percent on South Korean oil pipelines, far lower than the earlier proposal of up to 18.77 percent in 2018.
---------------------------
Ex-N.K. diplomat known for handling protocols in inter-Korean summits dies
SEOUL -- A former vice foreign minister of North Korea, known for overseeing protocols in inter-Korean summits in 2000 and 2007, has died, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a wreath to the bier of Jon Hui-jong on Monday, "expressing deep condolences over his death," the KCNA said, without elaborating on the exact date of his passing. Jon was born in 1930.
---------------------------
Samsung Biologics inks manufacturing deal with AstraZeneca
SEOUL -- South Korea's top pharmaceutical firm, Samsung Biologics Co., said Tuesday it has signed a long-term supply agreement, valued at approximately US$330.8 million, with British-Swedish bio giant AstraZeneca Plc.
Under the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide large-scale commercial manufacturing for drug substance in its third plant located in Incheon, west of Seoul.
---------------------------
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea for joining U.S.-led exercises
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet slammed South Korea on Tuesday over its participation in U.S.-led multinational maritime exercises, calling the maneuvers a "dangerous military provocation."
The Navy took part in the biannual Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC) in Hawaii in August, followed by another three-day joint maritime exercise, Pacific Vanguard, in waters near Guam earlier this month.
---------------------------
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed below 100 for the third consecutive day Tuesday as the country's virus fight is at a critical juncture ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the Korean version of Thanksgiving. Millions are set to travel across the nation next week to celebrate the five-day holiday.
The country added 61 more COVID-19 cases, including 51 local infections, raising the total caseload to 23,106, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
---------------------------
Foreign ministry resumes mediation process for New Zealand sexual abuse case
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry has resumed a mediation process to resolve a sexual abuse case involving a South Korean diplomat once stationed in New Zealand, officials said Tuesday.
The decision came as the ministry accepted the New Zealander victim's request for mediation by a third party, a dispute settlement process that exists under New Zealand's labor law.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Prosecutors search home of justice minister's son in special-favors probe
SEOUL -- Prosecutors have searched the home and office of Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son to investigate allegations of preferential treatment during his military service in 2017, the prosecution said Tuesday.
The 27-year-old, surnamed Seo, lives in Jeonju, 243 kilometers south of Seoul. The raid took place Monday, according to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Moon warns of zero tolerance for those who hamper antivirus fight
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in issued a strongly worded warning Tuesday against such acts of holding unauthorized street rallies and spreading fake news that obstruct the government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, about a week ahead of the beginning of the extended Chuseok holiday.
He took note of local health authorities' report earlier in the day that South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 100 for the third consecutive day.
---------------------------
S. Korea to temporarily halt free flu shots scheme over storage mishap
SEOUL -- South Korea will temporarily halt its plan to offer free seasonal flu vaccines due to storage issues involving inactivated bottles, health authorities here said Tuesday.
The government was to provide free flu shots to around 19 million people, or 37 percent of the country's population. Children between 6 months and 18 years old, pregnant women and those aged 62 years old or above were included.
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
3
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Iran, N. Korea resumes long-range missile cooperation: report